In the AFCON match against Cameroon, why is Comoros using an outfield player as a goalkeeper?

Why are the Comoros using an outfield player as their goalkeeper in their AFCON match against Cameroon?

The COMOROS’ run to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations has been one of the tournament’s most interesting stories.

The tiny island nation of less than 900,000 people advanced to the knockout stages after a stunning 3-2 win over Ghana in their first ever final.

They now face a difficult task in the next round against Cameroon, and it appears that they will be without a known goalkeeper for the match.

Up until now, Comoros’ run had been a fairytale, but Covid-19 has recently swept through their ranks.

As a result, for today’s match against Cameroon, they only have 12 fit players to choose from.

Goalkeepers Moyadh Ousseini, Ali Ahamada, and the injured Salim Ben Boina are all absent.

Regardless of whether a goalkeeper is available or not, tournament rules state that if a country has 11 fit players, they must complete the fixture.

As a result, Comoros, which is currently ranked 132nd in the world, will face the five-time champions without a known stopper in goal.

After testing negative for Covid on Monday morning, they had hoped Ali Ahamada would be able to appear.

However, just six hours before kick-off, the CAF confirmed that the former Toulouse goalkeeper had failed to follow the required protocols.

A player who tests positive for coronavirus is required to isolate for five days before receiving a negative PCR test 48 hours before his team’s next match, according to the rules.

To make matters worse, coach Amir Abdou, who tested positive as well, will not be on the bench.