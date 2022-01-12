In the AFCON opener, Nigeria thrashes toothless Egypt.

As Mohamed Salah fails to make an impact, Kelechi Iheanacho fires the Super Eagles to a 1-0 win.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Nigeria beat Egypt 7-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations Group D opener on Tuesday, thanks to a goal by Kelechi Iheanacho in the first half.

In the 30th minute, the Leicester City striker smashed in a fierce half-volley on the turn from the edge of the box.

The Super Eagles were only denied a bigger win by some excellent saves from Egypt’s Mohamed El Shenawy, who denied winger Chidera Ejuke twice and tipped forward Taiwo Awoniyi’s header onto the crossbar.

Despite having Mohamed Salah up front, Egypt only managed two shots on target in a game dominated by Nigeria.

Salah had the best chance of the game when he was played through with 20 minutes remaining, but his scuffed shot was blocked by Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Sudan and Guinea-Bissau played to a goalless draw in the other Group D match of the night.

On Saturday, Nigeria will face Sudan, while Egypt will face Guinea-Bissau.

The outcomes from Tuesday

Algeria drew with Sierra Leone 0-0.

1-0 in favor of Nigeria.

Sudan drew 0-0 with Guinea-Bissau.