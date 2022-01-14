In the background of Antonela’s Instagram post, Lionel Messi is still invested in Spanish football as he watches the Super Cup.

LIONEL MESSI may no longer be a Barcelona player, but he’s keeping an eye on the latest Spanish action.

After 21 years with Barcelona, Messi signed a free transfer to PSG in the summer.

But, as his wife Antonela Roccuzzo revealed on Instagram, he hasn’t completely forgotten about his previous life in Spain.

Roccuzzo posted a photo to her Instagram story of herself reading her first book of 2022, but a portion of the Messi household’s television screen could be seen in the background.

The Spanish Super Cup semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao was also on.

So it was most likely hubby Messi who was watching his former adversaries in action.

Bilbao won 2-1, advancing to the Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

Messi’s former Barcelona teammates could have been there, but they were defeated 3-2 by Real Madrid in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Despite the fact that Barca had been eliminated, Messi appeared to be interested in the other Super Cup match.

While playing for Barcelona, the 34-year-old won the trophy EIGHT times, so he is well-versed in the tournament.

And he’s clearly still following what’s going on in the world of Spanish football.

Messi has yet to play for his new club PSG this season, having tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a vacation in Argentina.

After returning to their home country for the holiday season, he and his wife were filmed singing and dancing at a private party.

Messi, however, was forced to miss the French Cup win over Vannes and the Ligue 1 draw against Lyon after testing positive for the virus.

Although he told fans yesterday that he is ‘almost recovered’ from his Covid battle, he is expected to return to action soon.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.