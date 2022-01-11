In the capital derby, Getafe ended Real Madrid’s 15-game unbeaten streak.

In the capital derby, Getafe ended Real Madrid’s 15-game winning streak.

Getafe moves up to 16th place with 18 points after Turkish international Enes Unal scores the game-winning goal in the 9th minute.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

With a 1-0 loss to Getafe in a capital derby on Sunday, Real Madrid’s 15-match unbeaten run came to an end.

At the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Madrid, Turkish international Enes Unal scored the game-winning goal in the ninth minute.

It was the 24-year-old forward’s sixth goal in La Liga this season.

Getafe moved up to 16th place with 18 points, while Real Madrid maintained their lead with 46 points.