In the capital derby, Getafe ended Real Madrid’s 15-game winning streak.

With a 1-0 loss to Getafe in a capital derby on Sunday, Real Madrid’s 15-match unbeaten run came to an end.

At Madrid’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Turkish international Enes Unal scored the game-winning goal in the ninth minute.

It was his sixth goal in La Liga this season for the 24-year-old forward.

Getafe moved up to 16th place with 18 points, while Real Madrid kept their 46-point lead.