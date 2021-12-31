In the Colorado wildfires, a college football coach lost “everything.”

The Colorado Wildfires cost a college football coach “everything.”

Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes as a result of wildfires raging across Colorado.

Many of those fleeing for their lives are unfortunately losing their homes in the fire.

Mark Smith, an assistant football coach for the University of Colorado, was in this situation.

Smith said on Twitter on Thursday night that the fires had taken “every material possession” from him and his family.

He and his family, thankfully, were able to flee safely.

On Thursday night, Smith posted to Twitter, “Just got word that every material possession we had today is now gone.”

“The fires ripped through our community, destroying our home, cars, and everything we owned.”

Thank you to everyone who took the time to contact me.

“I’m thinking about how to completely restart my life and I’m thankful for our good health.”

College Football Coach Lost “Everything” In Colorado Wildfire

College Football Coach Lost “Everything” In Colorado Wildfire

Just got word that every material possession we had today is now gone. Our home, cars, and everything we had in our home lost to the fires that ripped through our community. Thank you to those who reached out. Processing how to completely start over and grateful for our health. — Mark Smith (@coachmarksmith) December 31, 2021