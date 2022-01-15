In the depressing final Ashes Test, England collapse once more, with Rory Burns’ duck setting the tone. Australia leads by 152 runs.

Rory Burns’ duck sets the tone in the depressing final Ashes Test, with Australia leading by 152 runs.

This will come as no surprise, but England’s batting line-up collapsed once again in an Ashes match.

England continues to be hopeless to the very end.

Rory Burns was run out for a duck after being recalled to the side due to Haseeb Hameed’s poor form.

He didn’t even make an effort to get to the safety of his crease.

That set the tone, and the rest of England’s batters followed suit, crumbling in a way that has become all too familiar in recent weeks.

Chris Woakes led the way with 36 runs, but it was a fast-paced, error-filled inning.

Joe Root led the way with 34, while debutant wicketkeeper Sam Billings came in second with 29.

England collapsed to 188 all out, and Australia had reached 37-3 and a 152-run lead by the end of day two of the Fifth Test, the series’ second match played with a pink ball.

Dawid Malan, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes were all dismissed for seven runs in the space of 21 balls at one point.

TV pundits, former players, and pretty much anyone else who was watching asked the usual questions about England’s inept techniques, lack of patience and nous, and proclivity for self-destruction.

The match has quickly slipped away from England, which led Australia 12-3 in the early overs of the first day.

In the first session, Australia increased their first innings total to 303 all out, putting England in serious trouble.

Burns edged Mitchell Starc in the first over, but Australia did not appeal or review the decision for some reason.

The nick was confirmed by replays, but it made no difference.

Zak Crawley called Burns for a single in England’s second over.

Burns was run out by Marnus Labuschagne’s direct hit from cover after both batsmen hesitated for a moment.

The players did not appear to believe it was out at first, but replays revealed that Burns was a few inches short of the crease.

Ricky Ponting, an ex-Aussie captain and one of the game’s most astute judges, couldn’t believe Burns’ half-hearted running.

“There had to be more desperation from Rory Burns,” Ponting said on Australia’s Channel 7 television.

“He’s back in the side, fighting for his Test career, and he won’t take a big dive to save his wicket.”

“I understand it wasn’t his decision, but imagine Marnus Labuschagne in that situation – he’d be diving from…

