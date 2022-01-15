In the DraftKings ad, who is the actress?

DraftKings, a popular fantasy sports company, has a number of commercials running.

The commercials have gotten so much media attention that viewers are curious about the blonde woman at the center of them.

DraftKings commercials typically air in the commercial breaks of sporting events.

A sports host appears in every on-air campaign scene and stays on for the duration of the commercial.

Jessie Coffield is the host who appears in the company’s commercials.

Jessie rose to prominence as a result of her brief appearances on DraftKings commercials.

Fans begin to wonder more about Jessie Coffield as she becomes more well-known to the public.

Jessie was born on the 15th of October, 1990.

She has a husband named Michael Nowak.

In May of 2022, Jessie and Michael will give birth to their first child together.

Jessie Coffield uses social media to promote her DraftKings hosting duties.

She has over 6,200 followers on Instagram.

Jessie posted a picture of a sonogram to her official page on November 27, 2021.

“This was a difficult secret to keep…baby Nowak due early May!” she wrote in the caption.

Jessie has over 4,100 followers on Twitter.

