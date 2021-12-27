In the English Premier League, 103 new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

The English Premier League has 103 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases reported by the top-flight league is the highest so far this season.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Monday, the English Premier League announced the confirmation of 103 new positive coronavirus cases among players and club staff.

The premier league announced that 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on Dec.

A total of 103 of them were positive, ranging from 20 to 26.

This week’s total is higher than the previous week’s 90 positive cases.

The Premier League has returned to emergency measures and increased player and club staff testing to daily.

Protocols such as wearing face coverings indoors, observing social distancing, and limiting treatment time are also included in the measures.