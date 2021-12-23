In the era of Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis, Tyson Fury would be “eaten for dinner,” according to British heavyweight Frank Bruno.

In the heavyweight era of Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis, Tyson Fury would be “eaten for dinner,” according to Frank Bruno, a British hero.

In his classic heavyweight era, Frank Bruno predicted that Tyson Fury would be “eaten for dinner.”

After losses to legends Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis, Bruno won the WBC title heroically in 1995.

Fury, the current world champion, has formed a friendship with the British boxing legend.

However, Bruno admitted that the Gypsy King would have been out of his depth in his generation.

“He knows deep down in his heart that if he was around in my day, they’d eat him for dinner and breakfast as well,” he told DAZN.

“I’m not going to sit here and disparage Tyson Fury, but this is a different era.”

He’s on a different cloud than me.

“Good luck to him; he’s the best, and he deserves to be the best.

He has my undying admiration.”

In round 11 of their epic October trilogy bout, Fury, 33, knocked out Deontay Wilder, 33.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

With Anthony Joshua, 32, set to face Oleksandr Usyk, 34, in a rematch after their September loss, an undisputed decider is currently out of the question.

Instead, the WBC has ordered Fury to defend his title against Dillian Whyte, a long-time rival and mandatory challenger.

Britain hasn’t had a blockbuster domestic world title fight since Bruno’s loss to Lewis, 56, in Cardiff in 1993.

“It’s a good fight, Dillian Whyte is very powerful,” Bruno, 60, said.

Tyson Fury is a dangerous fighter who knows how to fight in the ring.

“Dillian Whyte wouldn’t know what he’s learned because it would break him.”

If Whyte hits Fury, he’ll be knocked out.

“Tyson Fury is going to make some movements that will annoy him.”

He is adaptable.

“If you’re a southpaw, he can dig deep, and if you’re a northpaw, he can dig deep.”

“He fought Deontay Wilder, the most dangerous man on the planet, who threw his toys out of the pram.”