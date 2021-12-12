In the EuroLeague, Anadolu Efes was defeated in overtime at home.

Anadolu Efes was defeated in overtime at home in the EuroLeague.

Barcelona beat Anadolu Efes 95-93 in overtime at home in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 13 matchup on Friday.

At Istanbul’s Sinan Erdem Sports Hall, Anadolu Efes led 47-37 at halftime and 68-62 at the end of the third.

Sertac Sanli, 30, a Turkish center, scored a three-pointer with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter to give Barcelona a 69-68 lead.

After hitting another three-point shot, he made it 72-68.

When Anadolu Efes playmaker Shane Larkin was fouled with 20 seconds left, Barca led 80-78.

As time expired, Larkin sank a pair of free throws to tie the game at 80.

Sanli scored in overtime to give Baca a two-point lead.

And they didn’t look back.

In the final two seconds of the game, Anadolu Efes’ French forward Adrien Moerman hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to a single point, 94-93.

Sanli was then sent to the free-throw line after Anadolu Efes committed a tactical foul to stop the clock.

The Turkish player made the first free throw but missed the second in order to run out the clock.

Krunoslav Simon of Anadolu Efes grabbed the rebound and wasted no time in taking a full-court shot that missed before the clock ran out.

During the regular season of the 2021-22 EuroLeague, Barcelona extended their winning streak to five games.

The team leads the EuroLeague standings with 11 wins and only two losses.

With a 6-7 win-loss record, Anadolu Efes is now tenth in the standings.

The loss brought an end to the Turkish team’s four-game winning streak.

Sanli, a former Anadolu Efes player, led the Spanish victory with 24 points.

Vasilije Micic, a 27-year-old Serbian guard, led Anadolu Efes with 26 points.

– Friday’s results are as follows:

Olympiacos – UNICS Kazan: 84-87

93-95 Anadolu Efes – Barcelona

Belgrade: 58-69 Zenit – Crvena Zvezda mts

81-76 ALBA Berlin – AX Armani Exchange Milan