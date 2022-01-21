In the EuroLeague, Barcelona loses 70-64 to UNICS Kazan.

Despite the loss, Barca maintains their lead in the EuroLeague standings.

ANKARA (Turkey)

In a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague round 22 game on Thursday, FC Barcelona fell to UNICS Kazan 70-64.

With 22 and 20 points, respectively, Lorenzo Brown and John Brown rallied UNICS to victory at Basket-Hall Kazan.

Barcelona’s 17 points from Cory Higgins and 16 points from Brandon Davies were not enough to save them from defeat.

Barcelona’s fifth defeat in the EuroLeague and third in the last four games.

Despite this, Barcelona leads the EuroLeague table with 16 wins and five losses, while UNICS Kazan is fourth with 12 wins and seven losses.

Thursday’s Scores:

UNICS Kazan defeated FC Barcelona 70-64.

St. Zenit

77-86 St. Petersburg-Monaco

73-67 Fenerbahce-Zalgiris Kaunas.

Real Madrid vs. Alba Berlin: 74-89

84-69 Maccabi Tel Aviv-Olympiacos