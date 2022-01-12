In the EuroLeague, Fenerbahce defeat Olympiacos 94-80.

In the EuroLeague, Fenerbahce defeated Olympiacos 94-80.

Melih Mahmutoglu tops the leaderboard with 17 points.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

In a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague round 20 match, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul defeated Olympiacos 94-80 on Tuesday.

The visitors had a better start to the game, leading 39-36 at the end of the first half at Istanbul’s Ulker Sports and Event Hall.

Fenerbahce Beko, on the other hand, completed a comeback victory in the second half, with Melih Mahmutoglu leading the way with 17 points.

The Turkish team won thanks to the efforts of Achille Polonara (15 points) and Dyshawn Pierre (14 points).

Tyler Dorsey and Kostas Sloukas each scored 14 points for Olympiacos of Greece.

Fenerbahce is ranked 10th in the EuroLeague standings, with eight wins and ten losses, while Olympiacos is third with 12 wins and six losses.