UNICS Kazan wins 75-67 over Anadolu Efes in the EuroLeague.

UNICS Kazan defeated Anadolu Efes 75-67 in EuroLeague action.

On Thursday, UNICS Kazan defeated Anadolu Efes 75-67 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague match.

Russia was led by John Brown, who scored 20 points in the Round 18 game at Basket-Hall Kazan.

Andrey Vorontsevich added 12 points to the winning team.

Anadolu Efes was led by Shane Larkin (17 points) and Bryant Dunston (15 points).

The UNICS Kazan team now has an 11-7 win-loss record.