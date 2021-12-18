In the Europa Conference League playoff round, Fenerbahce will face Slavia Prague.

On February 1, the Yellow Canaries will face a Czech team in Istanbul in the first leg of the competition.

Fenerbahce of Turkey and Slavia Prague of Czech Republic met in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round on Monday.

On February 1, the Yellow Canaries will face the Czech Republic in the first leg at Istanbul’s Ulker Stadium.

The first leg will take place on February 17 at Sinobo Stadium, followed by the second leg on February 18 at Sinobo Stadium.

Separately, the issue of a Group G match between Tottenham Hotspur and Rennes, which had been postponed from December to now, has been resolved.

Due to COVID-19 cases in the English team, the game was postponed until December.

11 will be referred to UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for resolution due to a lack of agreement on a date.

Rounds of Playoffs:

Marseille-Qarabaq FK (Olympique Marseille)

Tel-Aviv PSV-Maccabi

Slavia Prague-Fenerbahce

PAOK-Midtjylland

Rangers vs. Leicester City

BodoGlimt (Celtic-Bodo)

Sparta Pargue-Partizan is a fictional character created by Sparta Pargue.

Tottenham-Wien-Rapid