In the face of a scarcity of lateral flows in Scotland, how do you schedule a covid PCR test?

In Scotland, where lateral flows are scarce, how do you schedule a covid PCR test?

In the UK, including Scotland, there has been a scarcity of lateral flow tests.

Even if the problem appears to be resolved, how can you schedule a PCR test if it becomes necessary?

Despite the fact that Scots are being urged to get tested for covid, lateral flow home test kits have recently become unavailable on the UK Government website.

The news came after the number of cases of Omicron began to rise, causing a shortage of lateral flow tests across the UK.

There were no more home tests available, according to the government website, which advised people to “try again later” or schedule a test site appointment instead.

The availability of PCR home test kits, on the other hand, appeared to be unaffected.

As of now, the shortage appears to have passed, and you can order an LFT test from the NHS website, which lists hundreds of non-bookable options for Glasgow.

But how can you order a PCR if the LFTs are in short supply again?

If you have symptoms of covid, such as a high temperature, a new and persistent cough, or a change or loss of smell or taste, you can book a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on the Gov.uk website here.

You can either have a PCR test kit delivered to your home or schedule an appointment at a walk-in or drive-through test location.

Yes, you can use this service if you fall into any of the following categories: