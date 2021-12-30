Ipcioglu becomes the first Turkish skier to win the 4 Hills Tournament in the finals.

Ipcioglu becomes the first Turkish skier to reach the finals of the 4 Hills Tournament.

After reaching the finals for the first time, Fatih Arda Ipcioglu scores Turkey’s first points in World Cup history.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Fatih Arda Ipcioglu, a Turkish skier, made history on Wednesday in the Austrian-German 4 Hills Tournament.

In the history of the Ski Jumping World Cup, Ipcioglu scored Turkey’s first-ever points.

The 24-year-old finished 29th out of 50 skiers in the Ski Jumping World Cup Oberstdorf 2021 finals, which has been co-hosted by Germany and Austria every year since 1953.

Ipcioglu also made history by becoming the first Turkish skier to reach the tournament’s finals, which will be held next Thursday.