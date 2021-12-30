Trending
Infosurhoy
Ipcioglu becomes 1st Turkish skier in 4 Hills Tournament finals

Ipcioglu becomes the first Turkish skier to win the 4 Hills Tournament in the finals.

0
By on Sports

Ipcioglu becomes the first Turkish skier to reach the finals of the 4 Hills Tournament.

After reaching the finals for the first time, Fatih Arda Ipcioglu scores Turkey’s first points in World Cup history.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Fatih Arda Ipcioglu, a Turkish skier, made history on Wednesday in the Austrian-German 4 Hills Tournament.

In the history of the Ski Jumping World Cup, Ipcioglu scored Turkey’s first-ever points.

The 24-year-old finished 29th out of 50 skiers in the Ski Jumping World Cup Oberstdorf 2021 finals, which has been co-hosted by Germany and Austria every year since 1953.

Ipcioglu also made history by becoming the first Turkish skier to reach the tournament’s finals, which will be held next Thursday.

Comments are closed.