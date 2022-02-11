In the first-ever 3D virtual reality Metaverse battle, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov will face Max Holloway.

In the first-ever 3D virtual reality Metaverse fight, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov will face Max Holloway.

At the infamous UFC 223, the two were supposed to fight.

Khabib, 33, was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson before El Cucuy was forced to withdraw.

Holloway then stepped forward, and the fight appeared to be on.

However, Blessed was denied medical clearance, forcing Raging Al Iaquinta to intervene at the last minute.

Conor McGregor’s infamous bus attack is the most well-known incident from the fightweek.

Nurmagomedov and Holloway won’t be fighting in the octagon; instead, they’ll be fighting in the Metaverse through virtual reality.

The fight will take place at 8 p.m. UK time on Saturday as part of Khabib’s partnership with gaming company Legionfarm.

Fans will need a Legionfarm NFT to watch the ‘fight’ instead of a traditional ticket.

With more ‘events’ like this one on the horizon, a fan’s NFT will determine what they have access to.

Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev, two of Khabib’s teammates, will provide commentary for the event.