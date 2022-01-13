In the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal, Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by a 10-man Arsenal side.

The first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal match between Liverpool and Arsenal ended in a 0-0 draw on Thursday.

Granit Xhaka was sent off in the 24th minute at Anfield, reducing Arsenal to ten men.

For the rest of the game, however, Liverpool failed to capitalize on the extra man.

The Carabao Cup semifinal second leg will be held in January.

