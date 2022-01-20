In the future, Airbnb hosts in Glasgow will need licenses to rent out their properties.

In the future, Airbnb hosts in Glasgow will be required to obtain licenses in order to rent out their properties.

In an effort to strike a better balance between community concerns and economic and tourism benefits, the Scottish Government is introducing a licensing scheme for Airbnb-style properties across Scotland.

After plans for the licenses were passed at Holyrood, Glasgow Airbnb and short-term let landlords will be required to have licenses in the future to rent out their properties.

The Scottish Government is implementing a licensing scheme for Airbnb-style properties across the country to strike a better balance between community concerns and economic and tourism benefits.

By October, each municipality must develop a short-term rental property licensing system, with all operators required to apply for a license by July 1, 2024.

Fees to apply for a license are uncapped under the government’s plans, with individual local governments able to set their own rates. The average indicative fees for a three-year license are estimated to be between £214 and £436.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

The Scottish Government had hoped to introduce the new law before the Holyrood election in May, but it was postponed due to opposition from some MSPs.

“This legislation delivers on our commitment to effectively regulate short-term lets,” said Housing Secretary Shona Robison in parliament on Wednesday.

“We recognize the critical role that short-term rentals play as a source of flexible and responsive lodging for tourists and workers, which benefits hosts, visitors, and the economy.”

“However, when this work began in 2018, it was in response to residents and communities across Scotland’s significant concerns about the impact of short-term lets on their areas, including local housing supply, noise, and antisocial behavior.”

“I’m pleased that, with the clear action we’ve taken tonight, we’ve responded to those concerns,” Ms Robison said.

As the bill approached its final legislative hurdle, Tory MSP Miles Briggs spoke out against it, claiming that while he was not opposed to curbs, he preferred a registration scheme.

“Given the pandemic’s impact, we must be mindful of the unintended consequences and potential negative impact that these new regulations may have on already vulnerable tourism businesses,” says the report.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.