In the game against Cleveland, Warriors guard Klay Thompson is expected to return.

The Warriors’ guard Klay Thompson is expected to play in the game against Cleveland.

Thompson hasn’t played for the Warriors in 941 days.

Thompson last played for the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019, which will mark 941 days since his last appearance.

Stephen Curry, Thompson’s teammate, greeted him with a tweet that read, “My brother’s return to the court has me going down memory lane… let me hear your favorite Klay Thompson memories!”

Thompson, a five-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion, holds NBA records for most points in a single quarter (37 in the first quarter on Jan.

Most three-pointers in a single game (14 on Oct. 23, 2015) and most three-pointers in a single game (14 on Oct. 23, 2015).

(November 29, 2018).

Thompson had been out due to a torn ACL in his left knee, which forced him to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season.

Then, in November 2020, it was revealed that Thompson had torn his right Achilles tendon, necessitating surgery.