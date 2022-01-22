In the Giants coaching search, ESPN analyst names “person of interest.”

The New York Giants haven’t decided who will be their next head coach, but one candidate appears to be a front-runner.

Brian Daboll, the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, is a “person of interest” in the Giants’ discussions with general manager candidates, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.

On Friday morning, Fowler tweeted, “Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is a person of interest in Giants’ talks with GM candidates.”

“A name to keep an eye on as New York begins its search for a new head coach.”

Joe Schoen, the Bills’ assistant general manager, is one of the front-runners to become the Giants’ next general manager.

It wouldn’t surprise me if he gets the job and then hires Daboll because they are clearly connected.

