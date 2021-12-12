In the Italian league, Atalanta has a one-point advantage over Juventus.

Atalanta wins in Turin thanks to a goal from Duvan Zapata in the first half.

In a Saturday Italian Serie A match in Turin’s Allianz Stadium, Atalanta defeated Juventus 1-0.

In the 28th minute, Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata scored the game’s only goal with a right-footed effort that hit the underside of the crossbar before going in.

Juventus’ Argentine star Paulo Dybala hit the crossbar with a freekick in stoppage time of the second half.

Juan Musso, the goalkeeper for Atalanta, remained motionless as Dybala’s shot flew over the wall.

Meanwhile, Merih Demiral, the winning team’s Turkish central defender, was pitted against his former team.

In 14 league matches, Atalanta has amassed a total of 28 points.

They are currently in fourth place in the standings.

For the first time since 1989, they beat Juventus in Turin.

In the Serie A season 2021-22, Juventus is in eighth place with 21 points.

It was their fifth defeat in the Italian league so far this season.

Chelsea of England thrashed Juventus 4-0 in a UEFA Champions League group match in London on Tuesday.