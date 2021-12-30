Newcastle should concentrate on forgotten Premier League players rather than mercenaries during the January transfer window, according to Dabizas.

Newcastle should focus on forgotten Premier League players rather than mercenaries during the January transfer window, according to Dabizas.

Newcastle should focus on forgotten Premier League players rather than mercenaries during the January transfer window, according to Dabizas.

Former Newcastle United player Nikos Dabizas has advised the club to target Premier League players with limited game time during the January transfer window.

Despite their recent £300 million Saudi-led takeover, the Magpies have lost ten and won only one of their 19 league games, putting them in danger of relegation.

The Toon are in desperate need of reinforcements, with Tottenham’s Dele Alli, Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, and Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial all being mentioned as potential targets.

And Dabizas, who came to St James’ Park from Olympiacos in 1998 and spent five years there, believes the new owners can give “high-level players” a new lease on life.

According to the former defender, Newcastle should approach the January transfer market with caution in order to find suitable candidates who can meet the club’s demands rather than mercenaries looking for a quick buck from the world’s wealthiest club.

“Every team has [talented]players who don’t get enough minutes,” Dabizas told SunSport, “and that could be something Newcastle can exploit.”

“High-level players who don’t get enough playing time could get more on a temporary basis or sign a long-term contract with a club like Newcastle.”

If the club makes smart moves in January, it is possible to make good transfers.

“The January transfer window affects every team.

For several years, you can only make minor adjustments, not a complete reorganization.

They’ll have to be cautious in order to avoid relegation.

“However, they won’t be able to build a foundation in January because no one sells their best player in the middle of the season, and if they do, it won’t be cheap.”

“The hierarchy and club must find suitable candidates so that they can gradually lay the foundation for becoming more competitive and moving up the ranks.”

“I’m interested in [the players’]motivation.”

Money is obviously important, but if it is the only reason he chose Newcastle, he isn’t the best candidate.

“It’s important to me because Newcastle is a club with a passionate and loyal fan base, and the players they accept historically are the ones who identify with the team and dedicate their lives to it.”

“It won’t be healthy for a player to come in for a few extra zeroes on his contract, and [he]won’t help the team.”

It has to be a potent combination of skills,…

Infosurhoy’s most recent updates.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy