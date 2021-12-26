In the January transfer window, West Ham are expected to compete with Newcastle for Burnley defender James Tarkowski.

In the January transfer window, West Ham are expected to compete with Newcastle for the services of Burnley defender James Tarkowski.

Burnley held out for £40 million in a bid by the Hammers in 2020, despite the fact that they had been long-term admirers of the centre-back.

Now, according to Claret and Hugh, the East Londoners are interested in signing the Clarets’ star player in the January transfer window.

Tarkowski, 29, is nearing the end of his Turf Moor contract.

And unless he makes a surprise U-turn to sign a new contract, if Burnley refuse to sell him cheaply next month, he will likely leave for free in the summer.

David Moyes requires defensive reinforcements after Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, and Aaron Cresswell were all injured at the end of the season.

With their strong Premier League position, the Hammers are still hopeful of securing European qualification, but their season is in danger of collapsing following their latest defeat, at home to Southampton on Boxing Day.

They also want to do well in the Europa League.

Tarkowski, a seasoned Premier League defender, could be an important addition.

West Ham, on the other hand, could face competition for the two-time England international.

Newcastle United are desperate for reinforcements in order to avoid relegation, while Leicester City, who were also interested in Tarkowski last year, may rekindle their interest after a season marred by defensive injuries.

If the defender wants to leave this winter, Burnley chairman Alan Pace admits it will be difficult to stop him.

“From my perspective, James is fantastic, and we’d love for him to stay longer,” he told the Express.

“He obviously believes there are other opportunities and ambitions, at least based on what he has said.”

We will support James in any way he desires, whether he wishes to stay or leave.

“I’m not sure what the other side is like.”

Glen Johnson, an ex-Hammer, urged his former team to finalize a deal as soon as possible.

“Tarkowski is a solid player,” he told Betting Odds.

He’s not going to set the world on fire or surprise us in any way.

“You don’t hang around Burnley unless you’re a good lad, and I think he’d fit in well at West Ham.”

“However, whether it is Tarkowski or someone else, West Ham must get someone in.”

“As long as West Ham can get Tarkowski for a reasonable price, I believe they should do so.”

