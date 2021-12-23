In the midst of a fixture pile-up and Covid chaos, Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte have demanded that Carabao Cup second-legs be SCRAPPED.

In the midst of a fixture pile-up and Covid chaos, Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte demand that Carabao Cup second-legs be SCRAPPED.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte have demanded that the Carabao Cup semi-final be reduced to a single leg.

After a grueling 3-3 draw with Leicester, which they won on penalties, Liverpool advanced to the last four.

Tottenham, on the other hand, qualified by defeating London rivals West Ham.

They will now face Chelsea in another derby over two legs, while Liverpool will face Arsenal, with a week between the two matches.

“I think it would be better with one game absolutely,” Jurgen Klopp said, “but obviously what I say isn’t too important.”

“If there are two games, we will play both of them.”

True, it would be preferable if there was only one.

“I’m fine with us playing at Arsenal; we’ll see who’s better and go for it.”

“I haven’t just been talking about player welfare this year; I’ve been talking about it for at least six years.”

“If the things I say were more helpful, I’d say them a lot more.”

But it’s ineffective.

“I only make headlines with these messages.”

They never seem to show up at the proper locations.

“We have a meeting tomorrow at 4 p.m. with the Premier League, not the EFL; I’m not sure if they’ll be involved or not.”

“As I previously stated, I would prefer only one semi-final.

But I don’t see any changes.”

Conte, the manager of Tottenham Hotspur, expressed a similar sentiment, saying, “Honestly, if I had to choose, I’d rather play one game than two.”

“Especially in light of the circumstances in which we find ourselves.”

However, we must adhere to the rules.”