In the midst of a heart problem, Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero will discuss his future.

In late October, Aguero complained of ‘chest discomfort.’

After suffering a heart problem in October, Barcelona’s Argentine striker Sergio Aguero will reveal his future plans on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, December 15, Sergio Kun Aguero will make a statement on his future from Camp Nou at 12pm CET (1100GMT).”

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta will join the first-team football player, according to a tweet from the club on Tuesday.

After complaining of chest pain during a Spanish La Liga match against Alaves on Oct. 2, Aguero, 33, was taken to a hospital for cardiologic tests.

Barcelona announced in November that Aguero would be unavailable for at least three months following the tests.

Aguero was said to be suffering from cardiac arrhythmia.

Aguero was signed on a free transfer by Barcelona in July.

Aguero has only scored one goal in five games this season.

Aguero began his professional career with Argentina’s Independiente, before joining Atletico Madrid in 2006.

Aguero joined Manchester City in 2011 for a ten-year contract.

With Atletico Madrid, Aguero won the UEFA Europa League in 2010.

He has also won the English Open five times.

Aguero also played a role in Argentina’s Copa America victory in 2021.