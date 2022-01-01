In the midst of a ‘leadership struggle with Cristiano Ronaldo,’ Ferdinand believes Man Utd made a mistake by making Harry Maguire captain.

RIO FERDINAND believes Harry Maguire was given the captain’s armband too soon, amid reports he is in a power struggle with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Maguire, 28, was named captain in January 2020, less than six months after joining Leicester for £85 million following the departure of Ashley Young.

Ferdinand believes the armband is saving him from being benched after a run of poor form.

“The fact that he has worn the armband has given him that grace,” Ferdinand, 43, told Vibe with Five.

Which is exactly what it would do.

I believe he was given it too soon.

“It’s difficult enough getting your feet under the table and starting to feel comfortable at Manchester United without the added pressure of being captain.”

“Being captain is a huge responsibility with a lot of history and a lot of weight on your shoulders.”

“To carry that weight, you have to be there for a while.”

“Coming in and focusing on becoming a Manchester United mainstay was more important for Maguire than being captain.”

Ferdinand’s comments follow reports that Maguire is in a power struggle with Ronaldo.

Maguire has reportedly become more subdued since the Portugal legend’s summer return to Old Trafford, according to Gary Neville.

Ferdinand believes United should have made David de Gea captain instead, as he was one of only two players in the 2012-13 Premier League-winning season, along with Phil Jones.

“What you can counter that with is that there aren’t many captains at the club, so who else are they going to pick?” he said.

“David de Gea would have been my first choice because of his experience and knowledge of what it takes to win.”

“This is all hindsight, but you have to consider the times that might come with someone like Harry Maguire, who is new to the club in that sense.”

“At the moment, that added pressure is weighing heavily on him.”