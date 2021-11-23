In the midst of a losing streak, Derek Carr has a straightforward message.

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost three straight games after a 5-2 start.

Quarterback Derek Carr has made it clear that he will take the brunt of the blame.

Carr threw for 215 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday.

During the Raiders’ three-game losing streak, he has only thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions.

While Carr isn’t solely to blame for Vegas’ recent woes, he did take full responsibility for the team’s recent struggles when speaking with reporters after Sunday’s loss.

Put it all on me, he says.

The Raiders were 5-2 entering their Week 8 bye and could legitimately be considered contenders for the AFC West title.

They’re back to.500 after losses to the Giants, Chiefs, and Bengals, and they’re losing ground in the conference Wild Card race.

Carr and his teammates, on the other hand, don’t have much time to moan.

They have only three more days until they face the NFC East-leading Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

CBS and NFL Network will broadcast the game at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

