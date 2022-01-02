In the midst of a raging Chelsea feud, Romelu Lukaku DELETES his Twitter account and his Facebook bio, which describes him as an Inter Milan player.

In a shocking interview with Italian media, Lukaku revealed his dissatisfaction with life at Stamford Bridge, shocking Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku also admitted that if Inter Milan had offered him a new contract, he would not have returned to Chelsea in a club-record £97.5 million deal.

And the ace was benched for the tense 2-2 Premier League draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

However, things took a turn for the worse when it was revealed that Lukaku’s Twitter account had been deleted.

Fans who tried to follow the Belgian were told that “this account does not exist.”

Lukaku reportedly deleted his Twitter account weeks ago, around the same time he gave his infamous interview slamming life at Chelsea.

Lukaku’s social media profiles were examined further, and it was discovered that he had changed his Facebook bio to simply read ‘Inter Milan,’ with no mention of Chelsea other than his profile picture.

To add another twist, Lukaku disabled all comments on his Instagram account.

The striker will meet with Chelsea in a showdown tomorrow at Cobham.

After the Liverpool game, however, Tuchel stated that Lukaku had a chance to return.

“He is our player, there is always a way back,” he said. “We will clear this behind closed doors and once we have made a decision, Romelu will know, and maybe you will know as well.”

“We’re not going to talk about it right now.”

