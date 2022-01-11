In the midst of coaching speculation, Jerry Jones is rumored to be getting ‘aggressive.’

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best coaching staffs in the league, with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The disadvantage of having a great team is that other teams will try to steal some of your assistants.

Quinn appears to be a popular name for this year’s coaching carousel so far.

The Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars have already reached out to him for an interview.

Quinn could leave Dallas this offseason, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t going down without a fight.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Cowboys may become “aggressive” in their efforts to keep Quinn as their defensive coordinator.

According to Breer’s report:

The Cowboys’ defense ranked seventh in points allowed and nineteenth in yards allowed during the regular season.

Quinn talked about the interest he’s getting from teams looking for coaches during Monday’s press conference.

“From my end, there’s simply nothing to report,” Quinn said.

“It’s encouraging to know that someone is interested.

But there’s nothing more I can say on my end.”

If Quinn is hired as a head coach, we’ll find out soon enough.

