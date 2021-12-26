Tuchel accuses the Premier League of WRECKING Chelsea’s season in the midst of Covid fixture chaos, as Kante and Thiago add to the Blues’ injury woes.

Tuchel accuses the Premier League of WRECKING Chelsea’s season in the midst of the Covid fixture chaos, as Kante and Thiago add to Chelsea’s injury woes.

Chelsea’s poor season, according to THOMAS TUCHEL, is due to the Premier League.

He launched a scathing attack on the authorities after the 3-1 win over Aston Villa, accusing them of forcing clubs to play on during the Covid outbreak.

Chelsea’s victory was marred by injuries to Thiago Silva (hamstring) and N’Golo Kante (knee).

After the double injury blow, Tuchel raged, “They make us play with new injuries and it won’t stop.”

“We played against a team that wasn’t here for international duty.”

We’ll be caught up in it eventually.

At the green table in offices, these decisions are made.

“We still have two more cup games against teams whose games have been rescheduled.”

“There is no way this is the right path.”

Tuchel not only expressed his dissatisfaction with being forced to play, but he also advocated for the Premier League to reinstate the use of five substitutes.

He expressed his dissatisfaction by saying, “There aren’t enough changes.”

The third disadvantage is significant.

Five subs were created as a result of Coronavirus.

“It’s not going to change.

In every other league, there are five changes.

Then there’s the Champions League, where we’ll face them.

“It’s a pain.”

Europe has a winter break, but we continue to play and put the players in charge.

They compel us to play all the time.

“We let Callum Hudson-Odoi play 90 minutes because we needed to change players.”

“We’re just filling in the gaps; it’s not fair.”

“Lukaku put in an outstanding performance.

He’s not ready for it, even if he wanted it.

“For the past ten days, we’ve been sick and haven’t been able to leave the house.”

Lukaku revolutionized the game.

The guys have me blown away, but I’m also worried.”

According to Lukaku, the title race is still on, and Premier League leaders Manchester City have been warned: “We are the hunters now.”

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was isolated after testing positive for Covid, and coach Gary McAllister said: “He has no symptoms, so you can imagine how frustrating it would’ve been to watch the game from home.”

