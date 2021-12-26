In the midst of his losing streak, LeBron James sends a message to Russell Westbrook.

In the midst of a losing streak, LeBron James sends a strong message to Russell Westbrook.
Many people blamed Russell Westbrook’s struggles for the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets, but LeBron James defended the 14-year veteran.
Westbrook’s effort, he told reporters, was a big reason why the Lakers were able to come back from a 20-point deficit and steal a home win.
“He gave us extra possessions and a lot of looks around the basket, which I know he can’t stand [not converting]as well,” James said.
LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak
LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak
The Lakers should explore every possibility to trade Russell Westbrook. Russ will never win a championship with this aloof defense. Not to mention his reckless shot selection. And it’s been happening his whole career, even in big moments of playoff games. Russ will never change. https://t.co/fxQLhPwr1X
— Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 26, 2021
LeBron’s last five games: 31.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 5.2 APG
Lakers’ record: 0-5
(h/t @TheHoopCentral) pic.twitter.com/e6suVbHGqS
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2021