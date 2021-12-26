In the midst of his losing streak, LeBron James sends a message to Russell Westbrook.

In the midst of a losing streak, LeBron James sends a strong message to Russell Westbrook.

Many people blamed Russell Westbrook’s struggles for the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets, but LeBron James defended the 14-year veteran.

Westbrook’s effort, he told reporters, was a big reason why the Lakers were able to come back from a 20-point deficit and steal a home win.

“He gave us extra possessions and a lot of looks around the basket, which I know he can’t stand [not converting]as well,” James said.

