In the midst of injury concerns, Bryson DeChambeau sends a clear message.

Bryson DeChambeau, a golfer, is unconcerned about his latest injury.

DeChambeau, in fact, does not appreciate how concerned fans and some members of the media are about his physical appearance.

DeChambeau wrote on his Instagram story, “Everyone needs to chill.”

“I got hurt, but not because I hit it too hard.”

Unfortunately, this week on Tuesday, I slipped and fell.

I understand that most people will not believe me, but it is true.

In a few weeks, I’ll be back and stronger than ever.

Thank you for your concerns, and please continue to hit bombs!! I will be back!”

DeChambeau had withdrawn from the Saudi International before the second round on Friday.

On Thursday, he shot a three-over 73 in the first round.

DeChambeau has only competed in two PGA events this year due to injuries.

He’s attempting to recover from hip and wrist injuries, with the wrist causing the most discomfort.

He’s been working on the wrist for nearly a month, according to ESPN, and it hasn’t improved.

He’s still in the top 10, but he’ll have to stay healthy for the rest of the year to keep his spot.

