Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is ‘wanted by Bordeaux as a new manager if Vladimir Petkovic is sacked’ in the midst of the Ligue 1 crisis.

If Bordeaux’s Ligue 1 strugglers fire Vladimir Petkovic, THIERRY HENRY is their top target.

Bordeaux president Gerard Lopez is said to maintain regular contact with Arsenal legend Henry, who is now Belgium’s assistant coach.

As ex-Switzerland coach Petkovic is expected to leave, RMC Sport reports that the French World Cup winner is one of several options.

Bordeaux’s squad strength and fighting spirit were exposed after Issouf Sissokho was sent off in a 6-0 loss to Rennes on Sunday.

Covid has sold key players, including ex-Gunners defender Laurent Koscielny, who is expected to leave this month.

Six early-season starters, including Koscielny, are not training with the first team.

Lopez’s bright new dawn has faded quickly, despite the fact that the new Matmut Atlantique stadium is one of France’s finest football venues.

Petkovic’s home league game against Strasbourg on Sunday afternoon, according to RMC, is a make-or-break game for him.

Although Henry appears to be the obvious choice, things are a little more complicated this year because of the World Cup.

Belgium has already demonstrated their determination by turning down Everton’s offer for Roberto Martinez.

Martinez was expected to return as manager for the Toffees, who planned to combine the two jobs until after the tournament in November and December.

Everton are expected to look elsewhere for a replacement for Rafa Benitez, potentially boosting Wayne Rooney’s chances of a romantic return to Goodison Park.

