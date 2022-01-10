In the midst of Manchester United’s struggles, fans unfurl a massive’standards’ banner featuring Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, and Bryan Robson.

In the midst of Manchester United’s struggles, fans unfurl a massive’standards’ banner with Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, and Bryan Robson.

Manchester United supporters unfurled a banner during tonight’s FA Cup match against Aston Villa to remind their team that they expect more from them.

Three of United’s greatest players, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, and Bryan Robson, are featured on the banner, along with the word’standards.’

It comes after a disappointing Premier League defeat to Wolves last week under new caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick.

The banner has been displayed at Old Trafford before, as fans try to get their message across to today’s flops.

Cantona, Robson, and Keane were all captains of the Red Devils when they won the title.

But there was cause for celebration for the home fans when midfielder Scott McTominay put them ahead early against Villa.