In the midst of Manchester United’s struggles, fans unfurl a massive’standards’ banner with Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, and Bryan Robson.

In the midst of Manchester United’s struggles, fans unfurl a massive’standards’ banner featuring Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, and Bryan Robson.

Manchester United supporters unfurled a banner during tonight’s FA Cup match against Aston Villa to remind their team that they expect more from them.

Three of United’s all-time greats, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, and Bryan Robson, are featured on the banner, along with the word’standards.’

It comes after a disappointing Premier League defeat to Wolves last week under new caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick.

The banner has previously been displayed at Old Trafford, having been unfurled during a match in December.

Cantona, Robson, and Keane were all captains of the Red Devils when they won the title.

When midfielder Scott McTominay gave them an early lead against Villa, however, the home fans had something to cheer about.