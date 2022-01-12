In the midst of speculation about teammate Miedema’s future at Arsenal, Williamson signs a new “dream” contract with the club.

In the midst of speculation about teammate Miedema’s future at Arsenal, Williamson signs a new “dream” contract.

LEAH WILLIAMSON described her new contract with Arsenal as a “dream come true” after agreeing to stay with the WSL giants for another season.

The England star’s new deal comes seven months after she signed her previous one with the club last year.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have chosen not to reveal the length of the new deal for the Buckinghamshire-born centre-back.

Williamson, who led the Lionesses during Steph Houghton’s injury absence, has been with Arsenal since she was nine years old.

“I’m as grateful as ever to have the opportunity to do what I do here – at home,” the 24-year-old said of her new contract. “I’m very proud to continue to represent my family playing for Arsenal and to wear the badge.”

“When I first signed here, it felt like a dream come true, and that feeling hasn’t changed.”

“As well as being a key player for us right now, she is also an integral part of our plans for the future,” said Gunners manager Jonas Eidevall, 38.

“She is a player we can build Arsenal around and show the young women in our academy what hard work, dedication, and passion can achieve.”

“I’m sure Leah has a special relationship with the fans as well – it’s critical for fans to identify with the players, and Leah certainly does.”

Williamson, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, progressed through Arsenal’s youth system before making her first-team debut in a league match against Birmingham in 2014.

In 179 appearances for the Gunners, the defender has established herself as a lynchpin in the defense, scoring 13 goals.

She also played a role in the team’s five major domestic titles, including a league title and two FA Cups.

With Arsenal losing three of their last four games, Williamson’s presence in defence has been sorely missed.

Birmingham, who are currently in second place and fighting to avoid relegation, suffered a shock 2-0 away loss.

With speculation mounting over the future of star forward Vivianne Miedema, Williamson’s new contract will be a welcome boost for Arsenal.

The player’s current contract, which he signed from Bayern Munich in 2017, is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Telegraph Sport, Miedema, 25, is a summer transfer target for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to reports, the Catalan and French giants, as well as clubs from the NWSL in the United States, are vying for the Netherlands star’s signature.

