In the midst of the Ashes shambles, England cricketer Joe Root has accused his coaches of fat shaming him after being asked to take a skin-fold test.

In the Ashes shambles, England cricket star ‘accused coaches of fat shaming him after being asked to take a skin-fold test.’

After one player accused coaches of fat shaming him, there are reportedly many questions about England’s dressing room culture.

England lost ten wickets for 56 runs in Hobart, and Joe Root’s side lost the series 4-0 with a whimper.

According to the Telegraph, the problems aren’t limited to the pitch.

One of the tour’s members is said to have refused to take a skin-fold test, which is used to determine a player’s body fat percentage.

When he refused to take part in the test because of pressure from his teammates, the unnamed player accused England of fat-shaming him.

Despite extensive preparations and a team-wide rotation policy, the squad appeared to lose fitness as the tour progressed.

In order to aid the players’ recovery, Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad were rested for the first Test, and Mark Wood was dropped for the second.

After playing in the second, third, and fourth Tests, Anderson sat out the final.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

However, as the tour progressed, standards began to slip.

After missing the first three Tests, Ollie Robinson was left out of the fourth, but he struggled when he returned for the final match.

In the matches he had already played, the fast bowler had been constantly on and off the pitch.

In the fifth Test, he only bowled 19 overs, whereas Broad bowled nearly 43.

Robinson reportedly used a day off in Hobart to play golf in the lead-up to the fifth Test, despite a shoulder injury.

After declaring himself fit to play, he was limited in his ability to play in the final game of the humiliating series due to a back spasm.

There are also hints of a drinking culture within the team dating back to before the series began, before the Covid bubble was tightened.

After England’s stars were caught drinking with their Australian counterparts hours after losing the final Test, police were forced to break up a boozy party.

The players are provided with drinks at the team hotel, and the drinking continues when the players are given some free time.

It could have resulted in the unnamed player accusing the unnamed player of fat shaming as the tour progressed.