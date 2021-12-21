In the midst of the latest drama, Antonio Brown fires back at NFL Insider.

Due to a suspension, Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has missed the last three games.

However, the All-Pro wideout could return to the starting lineup against the Panthers this weekend.

The NFL suspended Brown after he turned in a forged vaccination card.

For the past few weeks, his future with the Buccaneers had been in doubt, but it was recently confirmed that he would remain on Bruce Arians’ roster.

Shortly after Arians announced Brown’s return, the outspoken wide receiver took to Twitter to share the following message: “Put some RESPECT on my name!”

“Is there room for it on the fake vaccination card?” wrote NFL insider Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk in response to Brown’s tweet.

Brown was offended by Florio’s remark, and vowed to show his real vaccination card.

“Ima post my Cov 19 Vaccination Video! Just for U!” Brown tweeted at Florio. “You need some business so here you go after this focus on the NFL not Himmothy.”

