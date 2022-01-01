Alabama’s star secures the National Championship Game victory.

Alabama cruised to a 27-6 victory over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl today, securing a berth in the national championship game once again.

The College Football Playoff has been in existence for eight years, and Alabama has made it to the championship game in six of them.

The Crimson Tide is 3-2 in their previous five championship appearances.

Brian Robinson, the team’s star running back, predicts a 4-2 victory in the next ten days.

Robinson ensured a victory over Michigan or Georgia in the season’s final game after today’s win, in which he ran for 204 yards, a program bowl game record.

“We’re just a bunch of warriors.”

With everything we do, we fight to the end.

That’s why, in the postgame celebration, he told ESPN’s Molly McGrath, “We’re going to win the natty and repeat.”