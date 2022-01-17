In the NBA, LeBron James’ unexpected admission is greeted with applause.

The NBA Applauds LeBron James’ Surprising Admission

Over the course of his basketball career, how many times has LeBron James had to apologize for his team’s play?

The overunder is most likely set at 0.5, and the majority of people will take the under.

However, it occurred on Sunday.

LeBron James apologized for the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent performance on social media.

For much of the season, the Lakers have been below.500 and have not appeared to be a playoff team.

He tweeted, “(hashtag)LakerNation, I apologize and promise we’ll do better!”