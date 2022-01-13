In the NFL Playoffs, ESPN names the worst starting quarterback.

In today’s NFL, winning a Super Bowl without a great quarterback is nearly impossible.

As a result, ESPN has ranked every starting quarterback in the playoffs this year.

It’s no surprise that Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers are at the top of the list.

Ben Roethlisberger, on the other hand, is at the bottom of ESPN’s rankings.

Despite Roethlisberger’s extensive playoff experience, ESPN is skeptical of his current abilities.

“Roethlisberger is a shell of his former self at this point,” ESPN’s Seth Walder wrote, “with his team reaching the postseason in spite of – rather than because of – him.”

“He was the worst starting quarterback in the postseason, ranking 25th in both QBR and average net yards per attempt, and 28th in CPOE.”

