In the Orange Bowl tonight, Michigan will wear a special patch.

Look at Michigan’s special patch in tonight’s Orange Bowl.

Michigan’s uniforms for the Orange Bowl have been revealed, and the game is less than an hour away.

A special patch has been added to the team’s classic navy jerseys for this event.

On social media, a photo of Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell in his Orange Bowl jersey was recently shared.

“TM 42” is written on a special patch sewn onto the uniform.

This patch honors Tate Myre, who was killed in a school shooting in Oxford, Michigan on Nov.

31.

For Oxford High School, Myre was a football and wrestling player.

Myre gave his life to protect others on the day of the shooting, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Despite the fact that the wounds may never heal, seeing Michigan honor Myre’s life on the biggest day of the college football season is very heartwarming.

The following is the special patch worn by Michigan on its uniforms:

