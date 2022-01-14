In the playoffs, ESPN analyst names the quarterback who is under the most pressure.

In the playoffs, an ESPN analyst names the quarterback who is under the most pressure.

The NFL playoffs begin on Saturday, and there are plenty of intriguing matchups to look forward to.

The Rams-Cardinals game on Monday night, in particular, is expected to draw a lot of attention.

The Rams had a strong start to the season but faded a bit before winning the NFC West on Sunday.

Matthew Stafford is under the most pressure in the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Ryan Clark, who appeared on Friday morning’s Get Up.

“This is the game where the excuses end, where it’s the Detroit Lions excuses, where he never had anyone around him and Matthew Stafford was playing alone, and that if he ever gets in a place where the conditions are ideal, he’d be one of the greatest of all time,” Clark said.

“Well, that’s the end of it.”

It’s time for Matthew Stafford to rewrite his entire career, his entire history, and change people’s perceptions of who he was as a player for over a decade.”

“He has the support of his teammates and the guidance of his head coach.

He was brought here solely for the purpose of winning a Super Bowl.

He is a Los Angeles Ram because of this.

Sean McVay believed Jared Goff had taken them to the pinnacle of his ability, the Super Bowl, a few years ago.

He didn’t believe he was the same player, or that he could achieve the same level of success.

Matthew Stafford, on the other hand, was someone he believed in.

It is now or never.

“Put up or shut up,” says the narrator.

