In a Merseyside derby on Wednesday, Liverpool won 4-1 against Everton.

Jordan Henderson’s left-footed shot found the back of the net at Goodison Park, giving the Reds the lead in the ninth minute.

In the 19th minute, Henderson provided another assist to Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who made it 2-0 for Liverpool.

Everton equalized in the 38th minute, just before the halftime break.

Liverpool didn’t let up in the second half, scoring again in the 64th minute to make the score 3-1.

In the 79th minute, Diogo Jota scored Liverpool’s fourth goal from a difficult angle, and the game ended 4-1.

With 31 points, Liverpool is in third place in the Premier League, while Everton is in 14th place with 15 points.

– Due to medical emergencies, the Watford-Chelsea and Southampton-Leicester matches have been postponed.

Due to a medical emergency, a Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea was delayed for nearly half an hour.

A fan in the stands at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford required immediate medical attention and was treated in the stands.

According to sources, the fan is now stable and being treated in a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Another medical emergency halted a match between Southampton and Leicester City later that evening.

This time, a fan required medical attention during halftime, and the second half at St. Louis was delayed by about 15 minutes.

Southampton’s St. Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton drew 2-2 with Leicester City in the Premier League.

Chelsea 1-2 Watford

1-4 Everton-Liverpool

Manchester City 1-2 Aston Villa

1-1 draw between West Ham and Brighton

Burnley drew 0-0 with Wolverhampton.