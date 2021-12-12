In the qualifying rounds for the 2023 Basketball World Cup, Turkey defeated Great Britain.

In the preliminary round of the 2023 basketball World Cup, Turkey defeated Great Britain.

Turkey wins 84-67 in Istanbul, with Larkin scoring 22 points to lead his team to their first group win.

Turkey won their first group game 84-67 against Great Britain in a 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying game on Sunday.

Shane Larkin, a 29-year-old point guard, was one of the key players in Turkey’s victory in Istanbul, scoring 22 points in 36 minutes at the Sinan Erdem Arena.

In addition, the Anadolu Efes star had eight assists.

Bugrahan Tuncer and Metecan Birsen, both from Turkey, each had a double-double.

Tuncer finished with 17 points and 12 assists, and Birsen had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Great Britain was led by Dan Clark, who scored 17 points.

Gabriel Olaseni had 15 points and nine rebounds in the game.

In Istanbul, Great Britain’s Tarik Phillip scored 14 points.

The United Kingdom led 23-16 after the first quarter, but Turkey rallied to tie the game 37-37 at halftime.

The game was close throughout, but Turkey fought to maintain their strong play in the third period, leading 38-37 after Larkin’s free throw.

Furkan Haltali’s free throws pushed Turkey’s lead to ten points with 4:35 left in the third quarter.

The hosts then took control of the game, leading 60-54 at the end of the third period.

The Turkish team dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring their opponents by 24 points.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom had 13.

With 2:52 remaining, Turkey’s Larkin hit a game-winning three-pointer, bringing the score to 79-60 and securing the home victory.

Turkey now has the game’s largest lead (19 points).

With two wins and a loss, Turkey is in second place in Group B.

In a game played in Thessaloniki on Sunday, Belarus was defeated by Greece 77-67.

Greece won their first game in the group after being defeated by Great Britain 78-69 in the UK on Thursday.

Fourth-placed Great Britain, like the other teams in the group, has a 1-1 win-loss record.

On February 8, Turkey will travel to Greece to face its rivals.

