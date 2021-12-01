In the race to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Aruajo, Chelsea has joined Manchester United and Liverpool.

We reported last week that the Nou Camp club is concerned that their highly-rated prospect could be taken by one of their two North West Premier League rivals.

Chelsea is now among the clubs interested in signing Araujo, according to Sport.

They also claim that the South American is ‘extremely grateful’ to Barcelona but would consider a lucrative move to England.

In 2018, the 22-year-old striker joined the Nou Camp from Uruguayan side River Boston.

Since then, the defender has made the first-team squad as well as the Uruguay national team.

His contract expires in 2023, but Barcelona wants to reward him for his achievements with a new five-year deal.

With claims that ‘there is a concern at Barcelona that they may not be able to meet the terms that he is requesting’ to stay, the centre-back’s wage demands could ‘complicate’ negotiations.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on the youngster’s progress in recent years.

With Barcelona’s financial problems, they know the Red Devils and Anfield club have the ‘financial might’ to pursue their interest and launch a raid for the South American.

Liverpool are ‘particularly interested’ in Araujo, according to reports from last week, and have scouts watching him throughout 2021.

Chelsea are looking for replacements for Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, and Antonio Rudiger, who are all out of contract at the end of the season.

However, Barcelona recently signed long-term contracts with young stars Pedri and Ansu Fati, and securing Araujo’s future is a top priority.

They’re desperate to avoid a repeat of last summer’s situation with Ilaix Moriba.

After he refused a contract extension after entering the final year of his contract, they were forced to cash in and sell to RB Leipzig.

