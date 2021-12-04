In the SEC Championship Game, Alabama star wide receiver John Metchie sustains an injury.

In the SEC Championship Game, Alabama’s star wide receiver John Metchie sustains an injury.

Alabama’s offense shone in the first half of the SEC Championship Game, but star wideout John Metchie was lost in the process.

Metchie pulled up in the middle of his route in the second quarter due to a lower-body injury.

What went wrong is unknown, but he was clearly in pain.

Metchie was able to walk off the field on his own after spending some time on the grass.

For the final 56 seconds of the first half, Metchie did not return.

Metchie was caught on camera trying to move around on the sidelines by a CBS camera crew, but there isn’t enough information available at this time.

The following is a video of Metchie’s injury:

Alabama Star WR John Metchie Suffers Injury in SEC Championship Game

Alabama Star WR John Metchie Suffers Injury in SEC Championship Game

John Metchie went down with a non-contact injury on this play 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/VyC2oWa8zT — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 4, 2021