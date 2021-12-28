In the sports world, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s message to LeBron James is greeted with applause.

The Sports World Applauds Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Message To LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has long defended LeBron James’s work outside of basketball as deserving of praise.

However, the league’s all-time leading scorer took aim at the Los Angeles Lakers’ star on Monday after seeing a recent Instagram post.

On Monday, Abdul-Jabbar slammed James on his Substack, calling an Instagram post of the popular “Spider-Man” meme, which appeared to show three identical superheroes pointing at each other labeled as “COVID,” “cold,” and “flu,” a “blow to his worthy legacy.”

“The implication [of the post]is that LeBron doesn’t understand the difference between these three illnesses, despite all the information that’s been presented in the press,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote.

The NBA legend then went on to criticize James’ message.

The current Lakers star was then urged to speak out in support of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“While LeBron James is an important and dynamic critic of police brutality against the Black community, he also needs to be an important and dynamic advocate for vaccines, which could save thousands of Black lives right now.”

In both cases, racism is just as real—and just as deadly,” Abdul-Jabbar concluded.

The entire letter from the NBA legend can be found here: